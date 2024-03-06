InterRent REIT (TSE:IIP) Expected to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

InterRent REIT (TSE:IIP – Free Report) – Analysts at Desjardins issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for InterRent REIT in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, March 1st. Desjardins analyst K. Stanley forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter. Desjardins also issued estimates for InterRent REIT’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.17 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

InterRent REIT Price Performance

InterRent REIT has a 52 week low of C$7.31 and a 52 week high of C$10.19.

InterRent REIT Announces Dividend

InterRent REIT Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $0.032 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞.

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust is a real estate investment trust focused on acquisition, holding, leasing or managing of multi-unit residential properties and real estate ventures. Its portfolio consists of approximately 70 Properties containing over 8,050 suites. Approximately 2,980 suites are located in mid-sized population markets, with the remaining 5,075 suites located in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA), Montreal and the National Capital Region (NCR).

