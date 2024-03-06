Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Sold by Evergreen Capital Management LLC

Evergreen Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,909 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 108 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth $915,360,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,866,613 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,556,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351,002 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 159.5% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,379,246 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $471,619,000 after buying an additional 847,651 shares in the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter valued at about $178,667,000. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 206.7% during the second quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 789,876 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $270,090,000 after buying an additional 532,330 shares in the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuitive Surgical Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $387.32 on Wednesday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $222.65 and a 1-year high of $403.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.46 billion, a PE ratio of 77.00, a PEG ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $369.80 and its 200-day moving average is $322.98.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 25.24%. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 24,325 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.06, for a total value of $9,147,659.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,544,365.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.20, for a total transaction of $740,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,319 shares in the company, valued at $9,373,093.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 24,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.06, for a total value of $9,147,659.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 9,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,544,365.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 222,360 shares of company stock worth $85,649,053. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $400.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $372.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $318.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $371.60.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

