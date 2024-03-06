Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Purchased by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 156,045.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,491,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,580,806,000 after purchasing an additional 43,463,232 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,815,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,477,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533,114 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 296.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,523,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,887,663,000 after purchasing an additional 7,868,131 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 113.5% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,777,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,134,368,000 after purchasing an additional 48,423,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,531,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,623,380,000 after purchasing an additional 52,019 shares in the last quarter. 43.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Stock Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $436.05 on Wednesday. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $285.19 and a 1-year high of $446.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $422.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $391.97.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were paid a $0.2158 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.