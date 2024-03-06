Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV) Hits New 52-Week High at $83.61

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $83.61 and last traded at $83.61, with a volume of 9931 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $83.26.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $81.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.17.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $314,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,627,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 388.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 45,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,891,000 after buying an additional 36,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,052,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (RPV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500\u002FCitigroup Pure Value index. The fund tracks an index of primarily large-cap, committee-selected US stocks. The index covers about 33% of the S&P 500’s market cap, using three factors to select value stocks.

