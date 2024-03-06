Investors Buy High Volume of Virgin Galactic Put Options (NYSE:SPCE)

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 29,708 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 85% compared to the average volume of 16,023 put options.

Virgin Galactic Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SPCE traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.63. The company had a trading volume of 3,523,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,305,978. Virgin Galactic has a 12 month low of $1.38 and a 12 month high of $6.17. The company has a current ratio of 5.12, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.02.

Get Virgin Galactic alerts:

Institutional Trading of Virgin Galactic

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Virgin Galactic by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,165,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,298,000 after buying an additional 6,823,646 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Virgin Galactic by 101.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,491,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,539,000 after buying an additional 5,773,466 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Virgin Galactic in the 4th quarter worth $6,569,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC grew its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic by 167.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 647,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,550,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,618,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229,992 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SPCE shares. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Virgin Galactic from $3.75 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Virgin Galactic from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $1.75 in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Virgin Galactic from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SPCE

About Virgin Galactic

(Get Free Report)

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc focuses on the development, manufacture, and operation of spaceships and related technologies for conducting commercial human spaceflight and flying commercial research and development payloads into space. It is also involved in the ground and flight testing, and post-flight maintenance of its spaceflight system vehicles.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Virgin Galactic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virgin Galactic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.