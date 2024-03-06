Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) Announces $0.46 Quarterly Dividend

Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.46 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th.

Investors Title has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.5% annually over the last three years.

Investors Title Stock Performance

Shares of ITIC stock traded down $0.57 on Wednesday, hitting $153.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,255. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $161.61 and its 200-day moving average is $152.90. Investors Title has a fifty-two week low of $127.71 and a fifty-two week high of $171.60. The company has a market capitalization of $290.70 million, a PE ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 0.88.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ITIC has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Investors Title from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. TheStreet raised Investors Title from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Investors Title

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Investors Title by 112.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 227 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Investors Title by 61.0% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 322 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Investors Title by 36,300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 364 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Investors Title by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Investors Title by 9,780.0% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 494 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.12% of the company’s stock.

Investors Title Company Profile

Investors Title Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the issuance of residential and commercial title insurance for residential, institutional, commercial, and industrial properties. The company underwrites land title insurance for owners and mortgagees as a primary insurer; and assumes the reinsurance of title insurance risks from other title insurance companies.

