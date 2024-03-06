iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Shares Sold by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. trimmed its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 8.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,169,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 192,668 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $246,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,889,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,846,000 after acquiring an additional 899,859 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 4,235,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,237,000 after acquiring an additional 114,854 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,039,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,122,000 after acquiring an additional 66,867 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,219,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,305,000 after acquiring an additional 799,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,736,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,667,000 after acquiring an additional 501,238 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:IEI opened at $115.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $116.28 and a 200-day moving average of $114.76. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $111.45 and a one year high of $119.57.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.2749 per share. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

