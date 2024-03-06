iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) Stock Holdings Lifted by Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Free Report) by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,068 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,874 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF comprises approximately 2.1% of Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. owned 0.10% of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF worth $3,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 58.5% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSEARCA:IEUR traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.53. 155,012 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 918,107. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 52 week low of $47.10 and a 52 week high of $56.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.33.

About iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF

The iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (IEUR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Europe IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed European securities. IEUR was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

