iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IDEV) Hits New 52-Week High at $65.98

iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IDEV – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $65.98 and last traded at $65.92, with a volume of 58177 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.22.

iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $63.51 and its 200-day moving average is $60.95. The company has a market capitalization of $11.92 billion, a PE ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 0.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDEV. Rock Creek Group LP boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 606,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,841,000 after acquiring an additional 35,543 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 835.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 253,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,466,000 after acquiring an additional 225,990 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 133,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,489,000 after acquiring an additional 31,651 shares during the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 127,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,134,000 after acquiring an additional 8,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,713,000.

About iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF

The iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (IDEV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of large-, mid, and small-cap stocks from developed countries, excluding the US. IDEV was launched on Mar 21, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

