iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 19.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,688,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,839,046 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,425,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC now owns 171,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,822,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares during the period. Lakeshore Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at $418,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 992,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $68,406,000 after purchasing an additional 42,862 shares during the period. Becker Capital Management Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 304,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,962,000 after purchasing an additional 4,978 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 92.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 498,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,374,000 after buying an additional 239,394 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

EFA stock opened at $78.33 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $65.68 and a 12-month high of $78.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $75.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.24.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

