iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Purchased by Evergreen Capital Management LLC

Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EEM. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Balentine LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 49.0% during the second quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $40.04 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $36.38 and a 12 month high of $42.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.93.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

