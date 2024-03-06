Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (ITUB) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.00 on March 18th

Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 1st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.003 per share by the bank on Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. This is a boost from Itaú Unibanco’s previous monthly dividend of $0.003.

Itaú Unibanco has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 53.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Itaú Unibanco has a dividend payout ratio of 304.5% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Itaú Unibanco to earn $0.88 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $2.71 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 308.0%.

Itaú Unibanco Price Performance

ITUB traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $6.87. The company had a trading volume of 4,551,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,881,064. Itaú Unibanco has a 1 year low of $4.24 and a 1 year high of $7.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Itaú Unibanco ( NYSE:ITUB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The bank reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. The company had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.05 billion. Itaú Unibanco had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 17.76%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Itaú Unibanco will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ITUB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Itaú Unibanco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. HSBC lowered shares of Itaú Unibanco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Itaú Unibanco

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 296.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 153,645 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $877,000 after acquiring an additional 114,929 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 48.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,975 shares of the bank’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 11,468 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 41.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,984,762 shares of the bank’s stock worth $216,894,000 after purchasing an additional 11,129,486 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco during the first quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 31.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 35,013 shares of the bank’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 8,285 shares during the last quarter.

About Itaú Unibanco

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA offers a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers current account; loans; credit and debit cards; investment and commercial banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; economic, financial and brokerage advisory; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

