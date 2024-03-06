Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.00 Per Share

Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 1st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.003 per share by the bank on Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. This is an increase from Itaú Unibanco’s previous monthly dividend of $0.003.

Itaú Unibanco has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 53.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Itaú Unibanco has a dividend payout ratio of 304.5% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Itaú Unibanco to earn $0.88 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $2.71 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 308.0%.

ITUB stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.92. 6,140,451 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,907,000. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.17. Itaú Unibanco has a 12 month low of $4.24 and a 12 month high of $7.27.

Itaú Unibanco ( NYSE:ITUB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The bank reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.19. The firm had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.05 billion. Itaú Unibanco had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 10.48%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Itaú Unibanco will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Employees Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Itaú Unibanco by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 595,704 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,140,000 after purchasing an additional 60,939 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its holdings in Itaú Unibanco by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 293,156 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after purchasing an additional 14,702 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Itaú Unibanco by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,443,562 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,916,000 after purchasing an additional 557,935 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC boosted its position in Itaú Unibanco by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 81,867 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 26,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Itaú Unibanco by 7,718.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 234,399 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after acquiring an additional 231,401 shares in the last quarter.

ITUB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Itaú Unibanco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. HSBC downgraded Itaú Unibanco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th.

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA offers a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers current account; loans; credit and debit cards; investment and commercial banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; economic, financial and brokerage advisory; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

