Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $6.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 306.78% from the stock’s current price.
Iterum Therapeutics Stock Up 16.6 %
Iterum Therapeutics stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.48. The company had a trading volume of 396,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 759,542. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63. Iterum Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.62 and a 1 year high of $2.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.68 and a 200 day moving average of $1.30. The stock has a market cap of $19.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 2.35.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Michael W. Dunne acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.40 per share, for a total transaction of $35,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 113,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,255.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 5.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Iterum Therapeutics Company Profile
Iterum Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing anti-infectives in Ireland, Bermuda, and the United States. It is developing sulopenem, a novel anti-infective compound with oral and IV formulations that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections, and complicated intra-abdominal infections.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Iterum Therapeutics
- What is a Dividend King?
- Palantir Stock Spikes 6% on U.S. Army TITAN Contract
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- AeroVironment Stock Rockets To New High: Price Could Double Again
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- CrowdStrikes’s Stock Price Will Hit $500 Soon
Receive News & Ratings for Iterum Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iterum Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.