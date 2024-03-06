IWG plc (LON:IWG) Declares Dividend of GBX 1

IWG plc (LON:IWG – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
IWG Stock Down 1.1 %
Shares of IWG stock opened at GBX 178.10 ($2.26) on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 186.18 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 164.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,719.74. IWG has a 12-month low of GBX 122.50 ($1.55) and a 12-month high of GBX 202.80 ($2.57). The company has a market capitalization of £1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,262.86, a P/E/G ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 2.03.
IWG Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than IWG
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- CrowdStrikes’s Stock Price Will Hit $500 Soon
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- Higher Highs are Fast Approaching for AMD Stock
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- 3 Stocks Insiders are Buying at New Highs
Receive News & Ratings for IWG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IWG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.