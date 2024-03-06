IWG plc (LON:IWG) Declares Dividend of GBX 1

IWG plc (LON:IWG – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

IWG Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of IWG stock opened at GBX 178.10 ($2.26) on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 186.18 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 164.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,719.74. IWG has a 12-month low of GBX 122.50 ($1.55) and a 12-month high of GBX 202.80 ($2.57). The company has a market capitalization of £1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,262.86, a P/E/G ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 2.03.

IWG Company Profile

IWG plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workspace solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers coworking and collaboration spaces; flexible and scalable spaces; work and community spaces; private, professional, and memberships workspaces; virtual offices, meeting rooms, and lounges; workplace recovery; and reception services and conference products.

