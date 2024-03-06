Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Short Interest Update

Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,840,000 shares, an increase of 10.3% from the January 31st total of 4,390,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,980,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days. Approximately 3.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on JBL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Jabil from $141.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Jabil from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Jabil from $153.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Jabil from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.75.

Jabil Price Performance

Shares of JBL opened at $152.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.41. Jabil has a one year low of $74.16 and a one year high of $154.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $131.94 and its 200-day moving average is $125.05.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The technology company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.02. Jabil had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 41.09%. The business had revenue of $8.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. Jabil’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Jabil will post 8.46 EPS for the current year.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is 5.46%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Jabil news, Director David M. Stout sold 31,300 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.12, for a total transaction of $3,853,656.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 67,300 shares in the company, valued at $8,285,976. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director David M. Stout sold 31,300 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.12, for a total transaction of $3,853,656.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 67,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,285,976. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Roberto Ferri sold 6,183 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.97, for a total value of $803,604.51. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,875,434.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 55,658 shares of company stock worth $7,011,771. Insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Jabil

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Jabil by 93.1% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 553,980 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,791,000 after acquiring an additional 267,049 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Jabil in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Jabil by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in Jabil by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 29,305 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,719,000 after purchasing an additional 3,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Jabil by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 90,828 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,525,000 after purchasing an additional 16,038 shares during the last quarter. 92.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

