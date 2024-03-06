James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) Reaches New 52-Week High at $40.69

James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $40.69 and last traded at $40.41, with a volume of 1326 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.98.

Several equities research analysts have commented on JHX shares. StockNews.com downgraded James Hardie Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Bank of America cut shares of James Hardie Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $35.50 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.80 and a 200 day moving average of $32.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $17.62 billion, a PE ratio of 33.04, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.69.

James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The construction company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. James Hardie Industries had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 38.75%. The firm had revenue of $978.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $960.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that James Hardie Industries plc will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of James Hardie Industries by 150.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,472 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,486 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in James Hardie Industries by 28.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,926 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in James Hardie Industries by 50.5% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 27,726 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $836,000 after buying an additional 9,305 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in James Hardie Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in James Hardie Industries by 9.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 58,524 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after buying an additional 4,904 shares during the last quarter. 1.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

James Hardie Industries plc manufactures and sells fiber cement, fiber gypsum, and cement bonded building products for interior and exterior building construction applications primarily in the United States, Australia, Europe, New Zealand, and the Philippines. The company operates through North America Fiber Cement, Asia Pacific Fiber Cement, and Europe Building Products segments.

