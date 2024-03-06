James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX) Short Interest Update

James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,000 shares, an increase of 9.9% from the January 31st total of 28,200 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 57,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on JHX shares. StockNews.com lowered James Hardie Industries from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Bank of America lowered James Hardie Industries from a "neutral" rating to an "underperform" rating and set a $35.50 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd.

NYSE:JHX traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.04. The company had a trading volume of 7,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,111. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.04, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.24. James Hardie Industries has a 12-month low of $19.72 and a 12-month high of $41.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The construction company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $978.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $960.23 million. James Hardie Industries had a return on equity of 38.75% and a net margin of 13.93%. James Hardie Industries's revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that James Hardie Industries will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in James Hardie Industries by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 15,302 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in James Hardie Industries by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 9,015 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its holdings in James Hardie Industries by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 9,690 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of James Hardie Industries by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 21,861 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of James Hardie Industries by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 36,658 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. 1.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

James Hardie Industries plc manufactures and sells fiber cement, fiber gypsum, and cement bonded building products for interior and exterior building construction applications primarily in the United States, Australia, Europe, New Zealand, and the Philippines. The company operates through North America Fiber Cement, Asia Pacific Fiber Cement, and Europe Building Products segments.

