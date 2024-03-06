Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $42.56

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $42.56 and last traded at $42.45, with a volume of 60410 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $41.81.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jefferies Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.67.

Get Jefferies Financial Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on JEF

Jefferies Financial Group Stock Up 0.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.38. The company has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.71 and a beta of 1.37.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 3.67%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jefferies Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 109.09%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jefferies Financial Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JEF. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 46,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 3,383 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 5.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 132,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,355,000 after buying an additional 6,890 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 14.0% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 1,785 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 8.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 70,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,329,000 after acquiring an additional 5,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,482,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $607,163,000 after acquiring an additional 233,844 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.80% of the company’s stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc operates as an investment banking and capital markets firm in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, debt financing, restructurings or recapitalizations, and private capital advisory transactions; underwriting and placement services related to corporate debt, municipal bonds, mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, equity and equity-linked securities, and loan syndication services; and corporate lending services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Jefferies Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jefferies Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.