Jefferies Financial Group Raises Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Price Target to $1.00

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $0.50 to $1.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.20% from the company’s previous close.

NKTR has been the topic of several other research reports. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 26th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded Nektar Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Nektar Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.33.

Nektar Therapeutics Stock Up 1.7 %

Nektar Therapeutics stock traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $0.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 299,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,707,155. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.57. Nektar Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.41 and a one year high of $1.46. The firm has a market cap of $171.56 million, a P/E ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 0.86.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.01). Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 88.52% and a negative net margin of 306.31%. The business had revenue of $23.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.32) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Nektar Therapeutics will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nektar Therapeutics

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $11,138,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 597.5% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,396,020 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,528,000 after acquiring an additional 3,765,771 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,050,519 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $112,159,000 after acquiring an additional 3,477,606 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 185.5% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 5,255,790 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,970,000 after acquiring an additional 3,414,712 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,728,968 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,170,000 after acquiring an additional 2,928,666 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.20% of the company’s stock.

Nektar Therapeutics Company Profile

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing medicines in the field of immunotherapy in the United States and internationally. The company is developing rezpegaldesleukin, a cytokine Treg stimulant that is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and ulcerative colitis, as well as phase 1B clinical trial to treat atopic dermatitis and psoriasis; and NKTR-255, an IL-15 receptor agonist, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma and multiple myeloma, and head and neck cancer squamous cell carcinoma and colorectal cancer.

