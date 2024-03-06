John Bean Technologies Co. (JBT) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 8th

John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the industrial products company on Monday, March 25th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th.

John Bean Technologies has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.1% annually over the last three years. John Bean Technologies has a payout ratio of 7.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect John Bean Technologies to earn $5.72 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.0%.

Get John Bean Technologies alerts:

John Bean Technologies Stock Down 2.0 %

JBT stock opened at $98.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 5.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. John Bean Technologies has a twelve month low of $89.96 and a twelve month high of $125.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $98.85 and its 200-day moving average is $102.87.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

John Bean Technologies ( NYSE:JBT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.04. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 33.53%. The business had revenue of $444.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.81 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that John Bean Technologies will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $121.00 price objective on shares of John Bean Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, John Bean Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on JBT

Institutional Trading of John Bean Technologies

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of John Bean Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in John Bean Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in John Bean Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in John Bean Technologies by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in John Bean Technologies by 14.8% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.19% of the company’s stock.

John Bean Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers value-added processing that includes chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, blending, marinating, tumbling, flattening, forming, portioning, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, extracting, pasteurizing, sterilizing, concentrating, high pressure processing, weighing, inspecting, filling, closing, sealing, end of line material handling, and packaging solutions to the food, beverage, and health market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for John Bean Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Bean Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.