John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.65

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.65 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th.
John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.7% per year over the last three years.
John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund Trading Up 1.5 %
Shares of BTO stock opened at $29.11 on Wednesday. John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $22.95 and a fifty-two week high of $35.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.72.
John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund Company Profile
John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the financial services sector.
