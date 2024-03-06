John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.65

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.65 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th.

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.7% per year over the last three years.

Shares of BTO stock opened at $29.11 on Wednesday. John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $22.95 and a fifty-two week high of $35.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.72.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 16.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 532,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,269,000 after acquiring an additional 75,532 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 1.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 190,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,670,000 after acquiring an additional 3,346 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 9.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 161,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,102,000 after acquiring an additional 14,219 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 10.2% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 90,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,777,000 after purchasing an additional 8,389 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 87,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,912,000 after purchasing an additional 7,485 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.72% of the company’s stock.

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the financial services sector.

