John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund (NYSE:HEQ) Declares $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund (NYSE:HEQ – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th.
John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 6.8% annually over the last three years.
John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund Price Performance
Shares of John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund stock opened at $10.26 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.94. John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund has a 52-week low of $9.08 and a 52-week high of $11.88.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund
John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund Company Profile
John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Wellington Management Company LLP. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- CrowdStrikes’s Stock Price Will Hit $500 Soon
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- Higher Highs are Fast Approaching for AMD Stock
- What is Put Option Volume?
- 3 Stocks Insiders are Buying at New Highs
Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.