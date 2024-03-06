John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund (NYSE:HEQ) Declares $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund (NYSE:HEQ – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th.

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 6.8% annually over the last three years.

Shares of John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund stock opened at $10.26 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.94. John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund has a 52-week low of $9.08 and a 52-week high of $11.88.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $103,000. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $141,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $139,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,748 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund by 71.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,168 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 8,373 shares during the last quarter.

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Wellington Management Company LLP. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

