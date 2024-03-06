John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund (HTY) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 on March 28th

John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund (NYSE:HTY – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th.

John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HTY opened at $5.21 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.69. John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund has a 52-week low of $4.03 and a 52-week high of $5.41.

About John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund

John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by Analytic Investors, LLC and Epoch Investment Partners, Inc The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe.

