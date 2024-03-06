John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund (HTY) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 on March 28th

John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund (NYSE:HTY – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th.
John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE HTY opened at $5.21 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.69. John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund has a 52-week low of $4.03 and a 52-week high of $5.41.
About John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- CrowdStrikes’s Stock Price Will Hit $500 Soon
- What is a Dividend King?
- Higher Highs are Fast Approaching for AMD Stock
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- Bargain Alert: Alphabet Stock Won’t Be This Cheap For Long
Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Investments - John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Investments - John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.