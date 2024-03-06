John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a dividend of 0.2014 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th.
John Hancock Investors Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 13.8% annually over the last three years.
John Hancock Investors Trust Stock Down 0.2 %
John Hancock Investors Trust stock opened at $13.07 on Wednesday. John Hancock Investors Trust has a twelve month low of $11.63 and a twelve month high of $13.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.67.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On John Hancock Investors Trust
About John Hancock Investors Trust
John Hancock Investors Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of corporate and government bonds, debt securities.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than John Hancock Investors Trust
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- CrowdStrikes’s Stock Price Will Hit $500 Soon
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- Higher Highs are Fast Approaching for AMD Stock
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- 3 Stocks Insiders are Buying at New Highs
Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Investors Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Investors Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.