John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a dividend of 0.1235 per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HPF opened at $16.64 on Wednesday. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II has a fifty-two week low of $12.99 and a fifty-two week high of $17.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.21.

Institutional Trading of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPF. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II by 5.1% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 24,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 14,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II by 9.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II by 21.4% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,410 shares in the last quarter.

About John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

