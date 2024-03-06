John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (HPS) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 on March 28th

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III Stock Performance

NYSE HPS opened at $15.10 on Wednesday. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III has a fifty-two week low of $11.79 and a fifty-two week high of $15.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.71.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III during the first quarter worth about $94,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III during the third quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III during the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III during the second quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III during the first quarter valued at approximately $147,000.

About John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

