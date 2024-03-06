John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.12

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.1235 per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund Trading Down 0.1 %

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund stock opened at $16.58 on Wednesday. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $12.85 and a fifty-two week high of $16.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.08.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On John Hancock Preferred Income Fund

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund by 8.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 2,791 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 1,713 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 23,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 3,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 18,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund Company Profile

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

