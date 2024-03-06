JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $1.12 Billion Stock Position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its stake in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,112,670 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 80,531 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 7.24% of CMS Energy worth $1,121,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CMS. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in CMS Energy by 82.6% in the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,033,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,693,000 after buying an additional 467,340 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in CMS Energy by 1.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,583,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,033,031,000 after buying an additional 259,974 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in CMS Energy by 3.9% in the second quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 100,362 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,896,000 after buying an additional 3,731 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in CMS Energy by 49.9% in the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 302,221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,051,000 after buying an additional 100,618 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in CMS Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,209,000. 95.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMS stock opened at $60.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $17.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.37. CMS Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $49.87 and a fifty-two week high of $63.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.53 and a 200-day moving average of $56.44.

CMS Energy ( NYSE:CMS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 11.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. This is a boost from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 64.78%.

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.90, for a total value of $57,900.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 61,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,540,932.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.78, for a total transaction of $202,230.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,985,144.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.90, for a total value of $57,900.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 61,156 shares in the company, valued at $3,540,932.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on CMS Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays lowered their target price on CMS Energy from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Wolfe Research raised CMS Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Guggenheim raised CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CMS Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.25.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

