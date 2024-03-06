JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Stock Holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its position in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 31.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,390,537 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,239,709 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 1.10% of HDFC Bank worth $1,203,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HDB. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 183.8% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,560,478 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $564,164,000 after buying an additional 6,191,548 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 63.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 6,786,863 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $473,044,000 after buying an additional 2,627,482 shares during the period. PineStone Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 363.2% during the 3rd quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,139,056 shares of the bank’s stock worth $185,236,000 after acquiring an additional 2,461,325 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in HDFC Bank by 57.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,838,182 shares of the bank’s stock worth $296,725,000 after buying an additional 1,757,638 shares during the period. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP increased its position in HDFC Bank by 64.4% during the second quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 3,859,952 shares of the bank’s stock worth $269,039,000 after buying an additional 1,512,566 shares during the period. 17.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HDFC Bank Trading Up 1.0 %

HDB opened at $55.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $103.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.87. HDFC Bank Limited has a 52 week low of $52.16 and a 52 week high of $71.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

HDFC Bank Profile

HDFC Bank ( NYSE:HDB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The bank reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $8.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.67 billion. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 17.34%. On average, research analysts predict that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

