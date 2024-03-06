JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 410,736 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 10.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,488,412 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 410,736 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,975,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NOC. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,180,981 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,551,445,000 after buying an additional 152,274 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,708,452 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,690,312,000 after acquiring an additional 528,377 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Northrop Grumman by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,353,108 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,829,490,000 after buying an additional 114,823 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,769,929 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,259,133,000 after purchasing an additional 52,321 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,605,679 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $706,804,000 after acquiring an additional 362,515 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NOC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $541.00 to $473.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Northrop Grumman from $560.00 to $540.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Wolfe Research cut Northrop Grumman from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $450.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com cut Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Northrop Grumman from $505.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $494.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Northrop Grumman

In other news, VP Kathryn G. Simpson sold 1,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.37, for a total transaction of $573,321.01. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,231,761.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Kathryn G. Simpson sold 1,273 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.37, for a total transaction of $573,321.01. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,231,761.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Kathryn G. Simpson sold 711 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.22, for a total value of $322,239.42. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $917,317.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,149 shares of company stock worth $1,421,147. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Northrop Grumman Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NOC opened at $459.56 on Wednesday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12 month low of $414.56 and a 12 month high of $496.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.95 billion, a PE ratio of 34.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $459.62 and its 200-day moving average is $457.85.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.80 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $10.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.43 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 23.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.64 EPS for the current year.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be given a $1.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $7.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is 55.49%.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

See Also

