JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,420,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 246,882 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 15.59% of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $1,935,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 24.2% during the third quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 18,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after buying an additional 3,561 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,312,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,734,000 after purchasing an additional 37,402 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 583.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 2,412,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060,004 shares during the last quarter. Northeast Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $16,332,000. Finally, DBK Financial Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. DBK Financial Counsel LLC now owns 108,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,182,000 after purchasing an additional 5,092 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Price Performance

SCHO opened at $48.16 on Wednesday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $47.65 and a 12-month high of $49.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.10.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Profile

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

