JT Stratford LLC Acquires 11,564 Shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO)

JT Stratford LLC grew its holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Free Report) by 30.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,380 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,564 shares during the quarter. JT Stratford LLC owned 0.06% of Victoria’s Secret & Co. worth $824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VSCO. CWM LLC lifted its position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 126.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 774.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 26.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on VSCO shares. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Evercore ISI started coverage on Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Victoria’s Secret & Co. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.20.

NYSE:VSCO opened at $26.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 22.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.43, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.20. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.62 and a fifty-two week high of $35.85.

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, and other apparel and beauty products worldwide. It offers intimate apparel, bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, athletic attire, swimwear, and sport and swim products, as well as beauty products, including fine fragrance, mists, and PINK Beauty products and accessories under the Victoria's Secret, PINK, Victoria's Secret Beauty, and Adore Me brands.

