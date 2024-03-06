JT Stratford LLC Acquires 2,725 Shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA)

JT Stratford LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Free Report) by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,050 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,725 shares during the quarter. JT Stratford LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF were worth $738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JQUA. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $320,322,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,175,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,478,000 after buying an additional 1,515,698 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 2,302,419.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,213,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,323,000 after acquiring an additional 4,213,428 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $94,230,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,668,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,897,000 after acquiring an additional 648,859 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $51.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 0.92. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $38.55 and a 1-year high of $52.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.42.

The JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Quality Factor index. The fund selects companies from the Russell 1000 using three quality factors: profitability, earnings, and solvency. JQUA was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

