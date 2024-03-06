JT Stratford LLC Acquires Shares of 3,548 The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

JT Stratford LLC purchased a new position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HSY. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hershey in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Hershey by 121.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in Hershey during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. 56.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hershey Price Performance

HSY stock opened at $188.70 on Wednesday. The Hershey Company has a 52-week low of $178.82 and a 52-week high of $276.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $191.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $194.73.

Hershey Increases Dividend

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.07. Hershey had a return on equity of 51.79% and a net margin of 16.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 9.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $1.37 per share. This represents a $5.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. This is a positive change from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. Hershey’s payout ratio is presently 60.55%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HSY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler downgraded Hershey from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Hershey in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Hershey from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Hershey in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $213.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $250.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hershey presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $228.33.

Insider Transactions at Hershey

In related news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.07, for a total value of $273,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,701,704.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Hershey news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 453 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.54, for a total value of $89,938.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,862 shares in the company, valued at $369,681.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.07, for a total value of $273,105.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,701,704.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,518 shares of company stock valued at $1,042,669. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

Featured Stories

