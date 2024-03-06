JT Stratford LLC Boosts Stock Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

JT Stratford LLC increased its stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 44.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,096 shares during the period. JT Stratford LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DFS. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $495,973,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $340,672,000. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 56.5% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,597,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $743,663,000 after acquiring an additional 3,102,119 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 489.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,999,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660,180 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,927,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $482,042,000 after buying an additional 1,293,260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DFS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays cut their price target on Discover Financial Services from $124.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Discover Financial Services from $127.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $140.00 price target (up previously from $117.00) on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Discover Financial Services from $116.00 to $104.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $140.00 to $111.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.78.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO John Greene sold 35,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.51, for a total transaction of $3,748,193.41. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,980,233.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE DFS opened at $121.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Discover Financial Services has a 1 year low of $79.04 and a 1 year high of $127.34. The company has a market cap of $30.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.78, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.45.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.96). The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 22.24% and a net margin of 14.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.77 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Discover Financial Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.89%.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

