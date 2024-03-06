JT Stratford LLC Cuts Holdings in Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSE:LEU)

JT Stratford LLC decreased its holdings in Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSE:LEU – Free Report) by 31.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,855 shares during the period. JT Stratford LLC’s holdings in Centrus Energy were worth $732,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LEU. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Centrus Energy during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Centrus Energy by 132.2% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centrus Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Centrus Energy by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centrus Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 33.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Centrus Energy alerts:

Centrus Energy Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of LEU opened at $39.80 on Wednesday. Centrus Energy Corp. has a 12-month low of $24.88 and a 12-month high of $61.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $624.06 million, a P/E ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.71.

Insider Activity

Centrus Energy ( NYSE:LEU Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $2.80. The firm had revenue of $103.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.05 million. Centrus Energy had a net margin of 26.36% and a negative return on equity of 491.41%. Equities research analysts predict that Centrus Energy Corp. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP John M. A. Donelson sold 16,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.24, for a total value of $646,777.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LEU has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Centrus Energy in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. StockNews.com raised Centrus Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. TheStreet raised Centrus Energy from a “d-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on Centrus Energy from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th.

Read Our Latest Report on Centrus Energy

Centrus Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel components and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) components of LEU; natural uranium hexafluoride, uranium concentrates, and uranium conversion; and enriched uranium products to utilities that operate nuclear power plants.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSE:LEU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Centrus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centrus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.