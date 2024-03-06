JT Stratford LLC Cuts Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

JT Stratford LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 907 shares during the period. JT Stratford LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KPP Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the third quarter worth about $211,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 29.4% in the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 67,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,890,000 after buying an additional 15,260 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the third quarter worth about $17,934,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 416,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,120,000 after buying an additional 7,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. now owns 97,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,071,000 after buying an additional 2,659 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS USMV opened at $81.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.34.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

