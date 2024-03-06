JT Stratford LLC Grows Position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

JT Stratford LLC lifted its holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 97.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,109 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 5,984 shares during the quarter. JT Stratford LLC’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BWA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of BorgWarner by 25.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 371,687 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $14,458,000 after purchasing an additional 74,902 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in BorgWarner by 86.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,086 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $859,000 after buying an additional 10,257 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in BorgWarner by 23.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 65,231 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after buying an additional 12,257 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of BorgWarner by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,082 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of BorgWarner by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 46,314 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

Insider Activity at BorgWarner

In other news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 35,603 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total value of $1,144,636.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 83,348 shares in the company, valued at $2,679,638.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other BorgWarner news, CEO Frederic Lissalde sold 225,900 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total transaction of $7,020,972.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 455,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,148,455.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 35,603 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total transaction of $1,144,636.45. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 83,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,679,638.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BWA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered BorgWarner from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $45.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on BorgWarner from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on BorgWarner from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. BNP Paribas lowered BorgWarner from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on BorgWarner from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BorgWarner has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.12.

Get Our Latest Analysis on BorgWarner

BorgWarner Stock Up 1.6 %

BorgWarner stock opened at $31.32 on Wednesday. BorgWarner Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.51 and a twelve month high of $51.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.71.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The auto parts company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.62 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

BorgWarner Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.48%.

BorgWarner Company Profile

(Free Report)

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.