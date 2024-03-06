JT Stratford LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Franklin Senior Loan ETF (BATS:FLBL)

JT Stratford LLC increased its stake in shares of Franklin Senior Loan ETF (BATS:FLBL – Free Report) by 98.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,136 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,487 shares during the period. JT Stratford LLC’s holdings in Franklin Senior Loan ETF were worth $460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FLBL. Wright Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin Senior Loan ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,451,000. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Franklin Senior Loan ETF by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 2,397 shares during the period. Donoghue Forlines LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Senior Loan ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $754,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Franklin Senior Loan ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the period. Finally, Aire Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Franklin Senior Loan ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Aire Advisors LLC now owns 248,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,987,000 after acquiring an additional 4,822 shares during the period.

FLBL stock opened at $24.20 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.26 and its 200 day moving average is $24.12.

The Franklin Senior Loan ETF (FLBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SP\u002FLSTA US Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund is an actively managed fund investing in USD-denominated senior loans. FLBL was launched on May 30, 2018 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

