JT Stratford LLC Has $439,000 Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

JT Stratford LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 26.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,818 shares during the quarter. JT Stratford LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EFG. Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 10,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 11,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 8,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 7,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Trust increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. American Trust now owns 4,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EFG opened at $101.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $13.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $67.58 and a 1-year high of $85.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.43.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

