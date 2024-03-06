JT Stratford LLC Has $774,000 Stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

JT Stratford LLC lifted its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,779 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 296 shares during the quarter. JT Stratford LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in McKesson by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors grew its position in McKesson by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. River Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in McKesson by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its position in McKesson by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in McKesson by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.69% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at McKesson
In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 14,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.00, for a total transaction of $6,732,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,445 shares in the company, valued at $20,853,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 14,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.00, for a total transaction of $6,732,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,853,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.00, for a total transaction of $92,256.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,511 shares in the company, valued at $749,456. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Get Our Latest Analysis on McKesson
McKesson Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:MCK opened at $528.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $69.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.96, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $495.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $462.88. McKesson Co. has a one year low of $331.75 and a one year high of $537.26.
McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $7.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.05 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $80.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.93 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.99% and a negative return on equity of 262.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.90 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 27.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.
McKesson Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.24%.
About McKesson
McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than McKesson
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- CrowdStrikes’s Stock Price Will Hit $500 Soon
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- Higher Highs are Fast Approaching for AMD Stock
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- Bargain Alert: Alphabet Stock Won’t Be This Cheap For Long
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.