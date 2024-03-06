JT Stratford LLC Has $774,000 Stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

JT Stratford LLC lifted its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,779 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 296 shares during the quarter. JT Stratford LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in McKesson by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors grew its position in McKesson by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. River Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in McKesson by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its position in McKesson by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in McKesson by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at McKesson

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 14,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.00, for a total transaction of $6,732,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,445 shares in the company, valued at $20,853,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 14,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.00, for a total transaction of $6,732,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,853,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.00, for a total transaction of $92,256.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,511 shares in the company, valued at $749,456. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on MCK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $495.00 to $514.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. UBS Group raised their price objective on McKesson from $525.00 to $559.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com cut McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on McKesson from $508.00 to $563.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on McKesson in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $537.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, McKesson currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $517.86.

McKesson Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MCK opened at $528.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $69.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.96, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $495.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $462.88. McKesson Co. has a one year low of $331.75 and a one year high of $537.26.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $7.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.05 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $80.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.93 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.99% and a negative return on equity of 262.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.90 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 27.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.24%.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Featured Stories

