JT Stratford LLC Has $799,000 Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

JT Stratford LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,405 shares during the quarter. JT Stratford LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $209,000. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,508,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163 shares in the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 77,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,457,000 after acquiring an additional 13,831 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 2,307,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,242,000 after acquiring an additional 511,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 480,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,358,000 after acquiring an additional 89,648 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

BATS:QUAL opened at $160.50 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.96 and a fifty-two week high of $88.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $152.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.95. The stock has a market cap of $36.30 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

