JT Stratford LLC Has $863,000 Position in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

JT Stratford LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,458 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,532 shares during the quarter. JT Stratford LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DFIV. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $70,000.

DFIV stock opened at $35.09 on Wednesday. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 12 month low of $30.19 and a 12 month high of $35.26. The firm has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.23.

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

