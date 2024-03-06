JT Stratford LLC Invests $538,000 in PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

JT Stratford LLC purchased a new position in PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 23,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $538,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PENN. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in PENN Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PENN Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of PENN Entertainment by 324.8% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of PENN Entertainment by 95.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of PENN Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

Get PENN Entertainment alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PENN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Macquarie lowered their price objective on PENN Entertainment from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. TheStreet cut PENN Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on PENN Entertainment from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Bank of America raised PENN Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on PENN Entertainment from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PENN Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.47.

Insider Buying and Selling at PENN Entertainment

In other news, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 172,930 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total value of $4,366,482.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 689,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,399,068. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Christopher Byron Rogers sold 5,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total transaction of $126,578.91. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $762,299.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 172,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total value of $4,366,482.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 689,072 shares in the company, valued at $17,399,068. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PENN Entertainment Trading Up 1.0 %

PENN Entertainment stock opened at $17.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. PENN Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $16.46 and a one year high of $31.63. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 2.06.

PENN Entertainment Profile

(Free Report)

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, ESPN BET, and theScore Bet Sportsbook and Casino brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PENN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PENN Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PENN Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.