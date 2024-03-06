JT Stratford LLC Lowers Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

JT Stratford LLC cut its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,459 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 25 shares during the period. JT Stratford LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jackson Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,062 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,205,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $371,000. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 12,417 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,078,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC now owns 859 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,254 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $16,462,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. 74.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lockheed Martin Stock Up 0.0 %

Lockheed Martin stock opened at $431.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $104.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.48. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $393.77 and a 52 week high of $508.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $439.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $439.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.26 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $18.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.96 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 79.91% and a net margin of 10.24%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.79 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $3.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LMT shares. Susquehanna cut their target price on Lockheed Martin from $550.00 to $540.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $438.00 to $472.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $513.00 to $503.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Lockheed Martin from $488.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $508.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $491.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lockheed Martin news, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,648 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.35, for a total transaction of $2,827,726.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

