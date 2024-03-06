JT Stratford LLC Raises Position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

JT Stratford LLC raised its holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 86.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,129 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 988 shares during the period. JT Stratford LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,341,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,923,163,000 after purchasing an additional 63,121 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in Elevance Health by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 4,261,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,855,750,000 after acquiring an additional 58,013 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Elevance Health by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,214,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,428,243,000 after acquiring an additional 372,937 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Elevance Health by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,143,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,396,583,000 after acquiring an additional 56,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth $1,253,211,000. 87.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $572.00 to $574.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $547.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $569.00 to $552.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $584.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $569.36.

NYSE:ELV opened at $498.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $490.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $469.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $116.01 billion, a PE ratio of 19.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.78. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $412.00 and a 1-year high of $516.61.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $5.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.60 by $0.02. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The firm had revenue of $42.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.23 earnings per share. Elevance Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This is a positive change from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is 23.52%.

In other Elevance Health news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $376,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,109 shares in the company, valued at $4,554,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

