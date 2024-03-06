JT Stratford LLC Sells 2,423 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

JT Stratford LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 43.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,135 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,423 shares during the period. JT Stratford LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pettee Investors Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.5% during the second quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 2,075 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.5% during the third quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 894 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 5.0% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 668 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.7% during the third quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 716 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.4% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 7,682 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

Shares of GS opened at $393.93 on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $289.36 and a 1-year high of $397.49. The stock has a market cap of $128.25 billion, a PE ratio of 17.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $384.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $349.78.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The investment management company reported $5.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $1.86. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The business had revenue of $11.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 32.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $2.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 48.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on GS shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $440.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Edward Jones began coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $491.00 to $506.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $437.00 to $493.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $333.00 to $449.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $409.93.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.39, for a total value of $1,129,170.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,121 shares in the company, valued at $3,809,443.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.39, for a total transaction of $1,129,170.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,809,443.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Sheara J. Fredman sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.15, for a total transaction of $1,634,645.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,357,659.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 39,064 shares of company stock worth $15,082,153. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

