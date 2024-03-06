JT Stratford LLC Sells 5,390 Shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)

JT Stratford LLC lowered its stake in shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,390 shares during the period. JT Stratford LLC’s holdings in NU were worth $552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank increased its position in NU by 1,232.5% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,833 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in NU by 37.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,641 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in NU during the third quarter worth $49,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in NU by 234.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 5,322 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in NU during the first quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors own 53.73% of the company’s stock.

NU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of NU from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of NU from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of NU from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NU presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.67.

NYSE:NU opened at $11.26 on Wednesday. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 1-year low of $4.13 and a 1-year high of $11.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.52 and a 200 day moving average of $8.38. The firm has a market cap of $52.86 billion, a PE ratio of 52.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. NU had a return on equity of 20.02% and a net margin of 12.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

