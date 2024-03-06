JT Stratford LLC Trims Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

JT Stratford LLC lessened its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,360 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 179 shares during the quarter. JT Stratford LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 26.5% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,446 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $916,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 21.3% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 480,044 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $179,820,000 after purchasing an additional 84,179 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 14.2% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,922 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 6.9% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 36,336 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $13,610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 13.1% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,808 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Stock Up 0.5 %

NFLX stock opened at $601.78 on Wednesday. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $285.33 and a 12 month high of $624.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $539.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $467.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $260.43 billion, a PE ratio of 49.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($0.09). Netflix had a return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 16.04%. The firm had revenue of $8.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 17.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $565.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $556.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 6,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.36, for a total transaction of $3,142,941.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 152 shares in the company, valued at $69,822.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 18,494 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $611.22, for a total transaction of $11,303,902.68. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 28 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,114.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 6,842 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.36, for a total transaction of $3,142,941.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,822.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 304,845 shares of company stock worth $165,790,793. 2.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

